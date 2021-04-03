Teen, 17, dies following injuries sustained from three dogs in Middlesex County: OPP

Middlesex OPP say a 17-year-old has died after sustaining injuries from three dogs.
Police responded to a death at a home on Gentleman Drive in Southwest Middlesex shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Megan Fisher from Chippewas of the Thames First Nation. Police say the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem exam determined the victim died as a result of injuries sustained from three dogs on the property.
Police say the dogs are currently in a shelter under a public health quarantine order.
The investigation is ongoing.
