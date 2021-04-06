Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Case of doctor accused of murder of 89-year-old man at eastern Ontario hospital returns to court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2021 6:28 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths' Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths. Travis Dhanraj reports – Mar 27, 2021

L’ORIGNAL, Ont. — The case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder in the death of a man at the hospital where he worked returns to court today.

Dr. Brian Nadler, 35, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Police have accused Nadler in the March 25 death of 89-year-old Albert Poidinger, who lived in Point-Claire, Que.

Read more: Ontario doctor accused of murdering 89-year-old man in hospital has medical licence suspended

Nadler was arrested at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital that same day.

Provincial police are also investigating the doctor in connection with several other suspicious deaths at the hospital, though they have not revealed how many.

Nadler’s lawyer says his client maintains his innocence.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
First Degree Murderbrian nadlerOntario DoctorPoint-ClaireAlbert PoidingerHawkesbury Hospitaleastern ontario doctoreastern ontario hospitalHakesbury and District General HospitalPoint-Claire Quebec

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers