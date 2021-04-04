Menu

Crime

Man shot in broad daylight in residential Coquitlam neighbourhood

By Simon Little Global News
RCMP respond to a daylight shooting in Coqutilam on Easter Sunday, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP respond to a daylight shooting in Coqutilam on Easter Sunday, 2021. Shane MacKichan

A man is in hospital in serious condition after being shot in broad daylight in a residential Coquitlam neighbourhood.

Coquitlam RCMP says officers were called to Howie Avenue at Gatensbury Street just after 11 a.m. to reports of shots fired.

Read more: One man shot, one arrested following shooting on Highway 99 in Surrey, B.C.

Police arrived to find a man in his 20s on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said it was too soon to provide a suspect description.

It was the second shooting in 24 hours in Metro Vancouver.

READ MORE: Man rushed to hospital following targeted shooting in Surrey: RCMP

Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers were called to the 24100 block of 102 Avenue in Maple Ridge overnight to reports of shots fired.

No injuries were reported.

