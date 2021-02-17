Menu

Crime

Man rushed to hospital following targeted shooting in Surrey: RCMP

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 12:41 pm
Surrey RCMP said the man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to hospital.
Surrey RCMP said the man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to hospital. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in Surrey Tuesday night.

Police said they received calls about shots fired in the area of 145 Street and 82 Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they are still investigating but believe at this time that the shooting was not random and was targeted.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

Police have not commented at this time on whether this shooting is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

