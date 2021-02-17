Man rushed to hospital following targeted shooting in Surrey: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in Surrey Tuesday night.

Police said they received calls about shots fired in the area of 145 Street and 82 Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they are still investigating but believe at this time that the shooting was not random and was targeted.

Yellow tape still up over a Fleetwood property near 145 A & 82A Ave, one @SurreyRCMP officer still holding the scene after a man was taken to hospital after a shooting around 10:15pm last night. Police call the incident targeted. More this AM @GlobalBC @BC1 pic.twitter.com/fXAoF1jwwB — Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) February 17, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

Police have not commented at this time on whether this shooting is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.