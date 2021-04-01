Menu

Crime

2 arrested after drugs, gold, cash seized from Peterborough, Omemee homes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 1:32 pm
Search warrants executed in Peterborough and Omemee led the seizure of drugs, cash and gold.
Search warrants executed in Peterborough and Omemee led the seizure of drugs, cash and gold. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two people face charges after drugs, cash, gold and drug paraphernalia were seized at a home in Peterborough and Omemee, Ont., earlier this week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, on Monday as part of an investigation, officers executed a search warrant at an Omemee area residence. A second warrant was executed at a home in Peterborough by the Peterborough Police Service.

Read more: Suspected opioid overdose deaths in Peterborough reach 13 so far in 2021

Wessley Kurely, 22, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking (Schedule 1 methamphetamine and a Schedule IV drug not identified) and one count of drug possession (opioid).

Trending Stories

Thomas Kurely, 59, of Omemee, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Both were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Lindsay on April 29.

City of Kawartha Lakes Peterborough Police Service Kawartha Lakes Omemee

