2 arrested after drugs, gold, cash seized from Peterborough, Omemee homes: OPP

Two people face charges after drugs, cash, gold and drug paraphernalia were seized at a home in Peterborough and Omemee, Ont., earlier this week.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, on Monday as part of an investigation, officers executed a search warrant at an Omemee area residence. A second warrant was executed at a home in Peterborough by the Peterborough Police Service.
Wessley Kurely, 22, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking (Schedule 1 methamphetamine and a Schedule IV drug not identified) and one count of drug possession (opioid).
Thomas Kurely, 59, of Omemee, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Both were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Lindsay on April 29.
