Saskatoon Blades’ Nolan Maier sets franchise win record in victory over Winnipeg Ice

The Saskatoon Blades beat the Winnipeg Ice 3-2 in Western Hockey League action on Wednesday night.

Goalie Nolan Maier stopped 29 of 31 shots to earn his 86th win as a Blade, a new franchise record.

“I think it’s pretty special. I don’t think I ever really thought about that goal when I was drafted here as a 15-year-old,” Maier said.

“To be able to do that, especially being able to celebrate with the guys in the locker room right now, it’s a pretty special feeling for me.”

Maier passed Tim Cheveldae for most wins in Blades history.

“It’s a great accomplishment for him personally. It’s a storied franchise, 57 years in the Western Hockey League and that record… was held for 33 years,” said Mitch Love, Blades head coach.

The Blades got goals from Brandon Lisowsky (4), Kyle Crnkovic (4) and Colton Dach (7) for the team’s seventh consecutive win.

“We have a tight-knit group. We’re all family here so I think every day we are going out there trying to get better and the results are coming for us right now,” said Aidan De La Gorgendiere, who had the two assists in the Blades’ win.

Anderson MacDonald and Connor McClennon scored for the Ice. Gage Alexander stopped 25 of 28 shots in the loss.

The Blades are back at it Friday when they play the Moose Jaw Warriors. Game time is at 8 p.m. and it can be streamed on WHL Live.

