Saskatoon Blades off to a hot start in WHL bubble

The Saskatoon Blades still have a zero in the loss column, having yet to lose a game in regulation time.

The Blades have five wins and an overtime loss, earning 11 out of a possible 12 points, leaving them alone atop the WHL‘s East Division.

“The biggest thing is just sticking to our cultural habits that have been laid out for them,” said Blades associate coach Ryan Marsh.

“It’s so early on, but we are certainly happy with the way that our players have responded.”

During this hot start by the Blades, they are averaging almost four goals a game, also tops in the division.

The players are attributing the hot start to some solid, early team chemistry.

“We didn’t have much time as a team to practice too much, but I think that the practices that we did have, they were pretty game-like,” said Blades forward Kyle Crnkovic.

“Just coming together quick, and it’s a good start, and hopefully we get to keep it going.”

Blades captain Chase Wouters said the coaches had the team prepared heading into the Regina bubble.

“We didn’t have a very long training camp like we normally have so every skate meant that much more coming into it,” Wouters said.

“I think our coaches did a good job getting us prepared for the games and I think as players we have done a good job executing.”

The Blades have now played all six opponents in the East at least once, and Marsh said things are about to get a little more intense.

“You can start to game plan more, just from tendencies, when you play a team quite a bit more in a short period of time,” Marsh said.

“So there will be a little bit of that as we go forward. I think we’ll be able to answer that question when we have seen a team two to three times.”