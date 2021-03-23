Menu

Canada

Remaining 2020-21 season for Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League shelved

By Thomas Piller Global News
The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League says players will not be allowed to finish to 2020-21 season. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League says players will not be allowed to finish to 2020-21 season. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) won’t recommence play to crown a champion in the 2020-21 season.

The league announced that return-to-play submissions made to the province’s government and health officials were not successful.

Read more: Coronavirus — Saskatchewan Hockey Association issues ban-on-competition reminder

“In part, the current conditions of COVID-19 in the province of Saskatchewan do not appear to allow a return to play, now or in the next few weeks,” read a SJHL press release on Tuesday.

“SJHL will now turn its focus on returning to play in September of 2021 and having a complete season ending with the crowning of the Saskatchewan Jr Hockey League champion.”

Read more: Saskatchewan WHL teams, SJHL receiving funding from province

Story continues below advertisement

The 2020-21 season was paused in November 2020 with the announcement of public health measures that impacted sports competition.

Last season, the remaining SJHL action on the ice was cancelled on March 13, 2020, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Founded in 1968, the league is now comprised of 12 community-based teams across the province.

