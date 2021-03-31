Regina Pats’ Connor Bedard takes over league scoring lead in 3-2 win over Moose Jaw Warriors

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time this season, the Regina Pats have won back-to-back games following a 3-2 overtime win over the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Brandt Centre in Western Hockey League action Tuesday.

The Pats were coming off a 9-4 win over the Swift Current Broncos on Monday.

“This, for me, I felt was our best game of the year start to finish, 60-plus,” said Dave Struch, Pats head coach.

“In a game where I felt both teams played well, there was good goaltending, lots of scoring opportunities in both ends, great defensive plays in both ends. There was so much good hockey in this game.”

Rookie Connor Bedard had another big night, scoring the game’s first goal and adding an assist on the game-winning goal by defencemen Layton Feist, who lit the lamp twice Tuesday.

“It’s all the stuff that he does to get to this point, like his preparation before, his cool-down after, the way he practices,” Struch said.

“Everything he’s done leading up to getting exceptional status, he’s given himself an opportunity to be a part of something like this.”

Bedard extended his point streak to 10 games to start the season and has eight goals and 11 assists over that span.

His 19 points put him in first place in league scoring.

“It’s unfortunate that the fans of Regina aren’t here to see it live, but we sure hope they’re watching on TV because he’s a great teammate, he’s a hard worker and obviously he can create offence,” Struch said.

“He learns, he grows every day and the way he does things right now makes him a leader.”

As for Feist, his two goals were his second and third goals of the season.

“It felt really good, Bedard just got the puck and I saw that I was going faster than everyone else,” Feist said.

“I called for it and he gave it to me and walked around the top of circles. I saw an opening low-glove, I shot and it went in.”

Feist gives a lot of credit to his coaching staff for his offensive flair Tuesday night.

“The main goal I was talking with my coaches… to get the defence first and then the offence will come,” Feist said.

“The last couple of games I’ve been trying to really work on my defence and it turned out to help my offence.”

Pats goalie Roddy Ross got his second straight win after failing to do so in his first five games of the season.

“That’s really huge from the start that we had, well I had personally, I guess – it wasn’t good. Having those wins means a lot not only for me, but for the team and we’re playing really good right now,” Ross said.

“I feel a lot better out there. I feel more myself and it’s all just falling into place and working out.”

Brayden Yager and Eric Alarie scored for the Warriors while Brett Mirwald stopped 38 of 41 shots.

The Pats are back at it on Thursday night when they square off against the Brandon Wheat Kings. Game time is 8 p.m. and can be streamed on WHL Live.