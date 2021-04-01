Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Easter 2021: What’s open and closed in Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'Canadians urged not to gather for Easter long weekend' Canadians urged not to gather for Easter long weekend
With COVID-19 cases rising and variants spreading, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec are ramping up restrictions. As Abigail Bimman reports, for the second in year in a row, Canadians are being urged not to turn the Easter long weekend into a superspreader event.

It’s another Easter holiday under the COVID-19 pandemic and with rising case numbers, Guelph is faced with restrictions similar to last year’s spring long weekend.

While some businesses and services are somewhat unaffected by the pandemic, they are impacted by the statutory holiday and the rest of the holiday long weekend.

Read more: COVID-19: Easter is the last holiday residents are told not gather, says Guelph’s top doc

Stone Road Mall is closed on Friday and Sunday as are both Walmart locations in the city.

Grocery stores are closing their doors for both days as well, but Market Fresh in downtown Guelph is open on Friday.

Rexall locations on Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street have their doors open all weekend as does the Shoppers Drug Mart on Eramosa Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Beer Store and LCBO locations are closed on Friday and Sunday as are some restaurants and bars. Some local craft brewers and distilleries are offering pickup and delivery throughout the weekend.

Shoppers should call independent businesses to confirm their store hours.

Guelph city hall is closed Friday and Monday along with the city’s museums, libraries and administration offices.

Trending Stories

Guelph Transit is offering service between 9:15 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Friday while GO Transit is on a Sunday schedule, meaning no trains in and out of Guelph Central Station.

Read more: Ontario ICU doctors write letter to Ford government over COVID-19 variants, warn more measures needed

There is no curbside collection on Friday. Collection for this day will occur on Saturday.

Canada Post mail collection or distribution is not happening on Friday and Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph NewsEasterEaster Long Weekendopen closedEaster 2021Guelph EasterGuelph Easter 2021What's closed Guelph Easter MondayWhat's closed Guelph Easter SundayWhat's closed Guelph Good Friday

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers