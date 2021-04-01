Easter 2021: What’s open and closed in Guelph

It’s another Easter holiday under the COVID-19 pandemic and with rising case numbers, Guelph is faced with restrictions similar to last year’s spring long weekend.
While some businesses and services are somewhat unaffected by the pandemic, they are impacted by the statutory holiday and the rest of the holiday long weekend.
Stone Road Mall is closed on Friday and Sunday as are both Walmart locations in the city.
Grocery stores are closing their doors for both days as well, but Market Fresh in downtown Guelph is open on Friday.
Rexall locations on Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street have their doors open all weekend as does the Shoppers Drug Mart on Eramosa Road.
Beer Store and LCBO locations are closed on Friday and Sunday as are some restaurants and bars. Some local craft brewers and distilleries are offering pickup and delivery throughout the weekend.
Shoppers should call independent businesses to confirm their store hours.
Guelph city hall is closed Friday and Monday along with the city’s museums, libraries and administration offices.
Guelph Transit is offering service between 9:15 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Friday while GO Transit is on a Sunday schedule, meaning no trains in and out of Guelph Central Station.
There is no curbside collection on Friday. Collection for this day will occur on Saturday.
Canada Post mail collection or distribution is not happening on Friday and Monday.
