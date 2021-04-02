What’s open and closed in Montreal this long Easter weekend, the COVID-19 edition

Send this page to someone via email

It has been a really long year (and week) but the holiday Easter weekend has finally arrived in Montreal.

The city looks a bit different because of the pandemic, which means private gatherings remain off-limits and curfew is in place.

Here’s your guide to what’s open and what’s closed this weekend.

Montreal public transit

Montreal’s public transit authority says buses will be running on a holiday schedule for both Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The STM suggests looking up the specific times for your bus route before heading out.

The SAQ

Quebec’s government-run liquor stores have different schedules for Easter weekend, depending on the location.

It’s best to check in advance online before heading to the store. Don’t forget that curfew is still in effect starting at 8 p.m. in some cities due to COVID-19. In Montreal, curfew starts at 9:30 p.m.

Montreal’s public markets

The majority of Montreal’s public markets are open during the weekend with their regular hours in place.

However, both the Atwater and Maisonneuve markets will close at 5 p.m. on Easter Monday.

Digital services and permit requests

The City of Montreal says the services it is providing online will be maintained over the holiday.

However, emails and other requests sent Friday through Monday will only be answered on Tuesday, April 6.

Garbage, composting and recycling pickup

Waste collection will be maintained across the city, depending on your borough’s schedule.

Any questions? The city says it’s best to visit its website or call 311.

Ecocentres

All ecocentres will be open under the current schedule, according to the city.

They will be open on Friday and Saturday but closed on Sunday and Monday.

Cultural and sporting facilities

Montrealers are encouraged to reach directly out to their local centre before leaving the house to see if they are open.

The facilities have different schedules depending on the borough.

Espace pour la vie installations

All Espace pour la vie installations are open to the public, but space is limited due to COVID-19.

Interested in hitting up the Biodôme, the Botanical Gardens or the Planetarium? The organization highly recommends buying tickets in advance.

Just a reminder: the Insectarium is closed for work.

Municipal court

Service counters and courtrooms will be closed for the long weekend. The city says only appearances for those facing charges will be maintained.