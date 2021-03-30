Sparta, Ont., couple wins $1 million through Encore: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Central Elgin, Ont., couple is celebrating after learning they won $1 million playing Encore.

Officials with OLG announced Tuesday that Chris and Sandy Barber of Sparta, Ont., located about nine kilometres southeast of St. Thomas, won the prize in the March 20 Lotto 64/9 draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Petro Canada location on Highbury Avenue in London. The married couple recently travelled to Toronto to pick up their winnings.

In a statement released by OLG, Chris, 57, and Sandy, 58, said they initially believed they had won $1,000 through Encore before realizing they were off by quite a bit.

The pair later shared the news with their daughter, and say they plan to purchase new vehicles, renovate their home, invest, and travel once its safe to do so.

The Barbers aren’t the only local couple to see a major lottery windfall recently.

Late last week, OLG announced that a Tavistock, Ont., couple had won the $50 million Lotto Max jackpot through the March 16 draw.

