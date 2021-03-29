One person in custody after man stabbed in the face in Halifax

Halifax police say one person is in custody after a man was stabbed in the face on Sunday.
In a news release Sunday morning, Halifax Regional Police said they were called to a shelter on Barrington Street just after 5 p.m.
Police said they discovered that the victim had been in an argument with another man in a residence in the 5200 block of Tobin Street shortly before being stabbed.
Police said both the suspect and victim are known to each other.
The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from hospital, police added.
“Police attended the residence and arrested the suspect for aggravated assault without incident,” police said in a news released Monday. “The investigation is in the early stages and police remain on-scene at the residence.
“There is no risk to public safety at this time.”
Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
