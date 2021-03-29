Menu

Crime

One person in custody after man stabbed in the face in Halifax

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 4:23 am
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. View image in full screen
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax police say one person is in custody after a man was stabbed in the face on Sunday.

In a news release Sunday morning, Halifax Regional Police said they were called to a shelter on Barrington Street just after 5 p.m.

Police said they discovered that the victim had been in an argument with another man in a residence in the 5200 block of Tobin Street shortly before being stabbed.

Man dies following 'heavy smoke and fire' in Stillwater Lake home

Police said both the suspect and victim are known to each other.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from hospital, police added.

“Police attended the residence and arrested the suspect for aggravated assault without incident,” police said in a news released Monday. “The investigation is in the early stages and police remain on-scene at the residence.

“There is no risk to public safety at this time.”

Halifax leaders call for transparent probe into 'disturbing' police encounter with Black man

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

