Man dies following ‘heavy smoke and fire’ in Stillwater Lake home

A 67-year-old man from Stillwater Lake, N.S., has died following a house fire on Buckingham Drive that occurred Friday evening, according to Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency.

Halifax fire and the RCMP responded to the fire at 7:50 p.m. Upon arrival, a 64-year-old woman was found outside the home with non-life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Fire said arriving firefighters encountered “heavy smoke and fire in the building and reports of a man inside the home.”

“Firefighters entered the home and despite dangerous and difficult fire conditions were able to remove a man to the outside,” HRFE said in a release.

Paramedics and firefighters provided medical treatment at the scene, but the man did not recover.

HRFE’s Deputy Chief David Meldrum confirmed reports of lightning in the area Friday night, but says the fire’s cause is still under investigation.

“I cannot provide further information about origin and cause until the investigation is complete,” said Meldrum in an email to Global news.

