20-year-old man dies following Friday shooting in Edmonton, homicide unit investigates

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man died in hospital Saturday morning following an early morning shooting in the north Edmonton neighbourhood of Lauderdale on Friday.

Homicides detectives are investigating and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, according to a media release from the Edmonton Police Service Saturday evening.

Read more: Police release video of northeast Edmonton homicide suspect

Police were called to a weapons complaint in an alley in the area of 103 Street and 132 Avenue at about 3:50 a.m. Friday. Gunshots were heard coming from the alley during an incident involving several people, according to the EPS.

A woman who lives in the area spoke to Global News on Friday and said she was outside at the time. She said she saw two people walking through the back lane toward a vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

“I could see them coming towards this direction and then I lost sight of them and all of a sudden, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang! Four or five shots,” she explained. Global News agreed not to publish her name out of safety concerns.

“Then the suspects ran away in the opposite direction they came from … It was really scary, quite shocking.” Tweet This

She said it appeared there were two people in the car that was being shot at.

The alleyway in the Lauderdale neighbourhood remained cordoned off by police tape until about 11 a.m. Friday. A black four-door sedan that was parked at the scene had a shattered passenger window. It was later towed from the scene.

On Friday, police said two males were taken to hospital, one with non-life-threatening injuries and the other in critical condition.

The ESP did not say whether it had a suspect or vehicle description.

View image in gallery mode Edmonton police were called to a weapons complaint in an alley in the area of 103 Street and 132 Avenue at about 3:50 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021. Dave Carels, Global News View image in gallery mode Edmonton police were called to a weapons complaint in an alley in the area of 103 Street and 132 Avenue at about 3:50 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021. Dave Carels, Global News View image in gallery mode Edmonton police were called to a weapons complaint in an alley in the area of 103 Street and 132 Avenue at about 3:50 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021. Dave Carels, Global News View image in gallery mode Edmonton police were called to a weapons complaint in an alley in the area of 103 Street and 132 Avenue at about 3:50 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021. Dave Carels, Global News