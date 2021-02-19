Police release video of northeast Edmonton homicide suspect

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service has released video of a man wanted in connection with a homicide in the city’s northeast earlier this week.

At about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a trouble unknown call at a residence near 139 Avenue and 35 Street where a man was found in medical distress. The man was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

On Friday, police identified the victim as 38-year-old Peter Boakye of Edmonton. He died from a “sharp force injury,” according to police. His death has been ruled homicide.

Suspicious death at the Clareview VI complex in NE Edmonton, Feb. 17, 2021. Morris Gamblin, Global News

Police are now searching for a suspect in the case and released video showing a man walking through the parking lot of a nearby townhouse complex at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers hope the public can help identify the man, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police are looking for a 2012 silver Nissan Rogue with Alberta licence plate CGH 3350, which they believe is connected to the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.