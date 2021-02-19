Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police release video of northeast Edmonton homicide suspect

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 5:39 pm
Click to play video 'Police release video of northeast Edmonton homicide suspect' Police release video of northeast Edmonton homicide suspect
WATCH ABOVE: The Edmonton Police Service released video of a man wanted in connection with a homicide near 139 Avenue and 35 Street on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

The Edmonton Police Service has released video of a man wanted in connection with a homicide in the city’s northeast earlier this week.

At about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a trouble unknown call at a residence near 139 Avenue and 35 Street where a man was found in medical distress. The man was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Read more: Homicide section investigating suspicious death of man in northeast Edmonton

On Friday, police identified the victim as 38-year-old Peter Boakye of Edmonton. He died from a “sharp force injury,” according to police. His death has been ruled homicide.

Suspicious death at the Clareview VI complex in NE Edmonton, Feb. 17, 2021.
Suspicious death at the Clareview VI complex in NE Edmonton, Feb. 17, 2021. Morris Gamblin, Global News

Police are now searching for a suspect in the case and released video showing a man walking through the parking lot of a nearby townhouse complex at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Officers hope the public can help identify the man, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police are looking for a 2012 silver Nissan Rogue with Alberta licence plate CGH 3350, which they believe is connected to the homicide.

Police are looking for a 2012 silver Nissan Rogue with Alberta licence plate CGH 3350, which they believe is connected to the homicide.
Police are looking for a 2012 silver Nissan Rogue with Alberta licence plate CGH 3350, which they believe is connected to the homicide. FILE: Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton homicideHairsine139 Avenue and 35 Street139 Avenue and 35 Street homicide2021 Edmonton homicideEdmonton homicide 2021Hairsine homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers