Police release video of northeast Edmonton homicide suspect

The Edmonton Police Service has released video of a man wanted in connection with a homicide in the city’s northeast earlier this week.
At about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a trouble unknown call at a residence near 139 Avenue and 35 Street where a man was found in medical distress. The man was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.
On Friday, police identified the victim as 38-year-old Peter Boakye of Edmonton. He died from a “sharp force injury,” according to police. His death has been ruled homicide.
Police are now searching for a suspect in the case and released video showing a man walking through the parking lot of a nearby townhouse complex at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers hope the public can help identify the man, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Police are looking for a 2012 silver Nissan Rogue with Alberta licence plate CGH 3350, which they believe is connected to the homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
