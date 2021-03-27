Montreal doctor charged with first degree murder in connection with several deaths at Hawkesbury, Ont. hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A doctor who lives in Montreal was charged on Friday with first degree murder in connection with several suspicious deaths at the Hawkesbury General Hospital where he worked.

Dr. Brian Nadler, an internal medicine specialist, has been taken into custody after appearing in court, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. He faces only one charge at the moment.

Nadler lives in Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) and graduated from McGill University in 2010.

Police did not indicate the number of deaths they were investigating, nor did they gave any information regarding the alleged victim.

“We are examining the circumstances surrounding other recent deaths in the hospital,” Bill Dickson, a spokesperson for the OPP said on Saturday.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (COO) intends to conduct its own investigation. “We are just learning of these extremely disturbing allegations. The Order will look into them immediately,” Shae Greenfield, spokesperson for the organization said Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Doctor faces murder charge as OPP investigate suspicious deaths at Hawkesbury, Ont. hospital

Nadler’s attorney, Alan Brass, declined to discuss the allegations against his client.

“The only comment I am prepared to make is that Dr. Nadler maintains his innocence and that the charges against him will be rigorously challenged,” he said.

A spokesperson for the hospital located between Ottawa and Montreal said Nadler could no longer practice medicine there.

The hospital said it was cooperating with the OPP investigation.

According to the OPP, there is currently no risk to the public or to patient safety. The routine activities of the establishment will not be affected by the investigation.

The OMCO register indicates that Nadler is an internal medicine specialist. He has also practiced in Saskatchewan and Nevada.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Attorney General said Nadler is scheduled to appear in court again on April 6.

2:49 ON doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths ON doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths