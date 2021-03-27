Extensive damage after garage, house fire breaks out in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

There is extensive damage after an early morning garage and house fire broke out in the northwest part of the city early Saturday.

The Calgary Fire Department said the call came in just after 5:30 a.m. on Silverview Road N.W., and when crews arrived, a garage and an RV were fully involved.

North District chief Rouge Ashmead said the homeowners were able to make it out safely. There were no injuries reported.

“[Firefighters] were met on arrival by the homeowner… The garage was fully involved and there was an RV out back that was fully involved. The fire reached into the attic, and crews were able to reach in and extinguish the fire,” Ashmead said.

Story continues below advertisement

Two pets were safely rescued from the home, fire officials said.

The fire was considered under control a short while later but there is extensive damage to the back of the home and the garage.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire. Fire investigators will remain at the scene for several hours, to ensure there are no flare-ups and to investigate the cause.