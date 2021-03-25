Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
March 25 2021 12:47pm
04:09

Fire safety tips amid increasing incidents in Edmonton

Edmonton fire marshal Dennis Friedel has some tips on how to stay ready for an emergency.

