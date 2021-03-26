Wanted federal offender known to frequent Peterborough, Hamilton, Brantford

Send this page to someone via email

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad is seeking a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of a breach of a statutory release.

Anthony Sears, 32, is currently serving a five-year, six-month sentence for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and drug possession, stemming from a vehicle collision that occurred in Brantford in November 2016 that claimed the life of a 94-year-old woman.

He has several tattoos covering his entire body, including the word “GOOBER” and a star on his neck; the word “CHLOE” and a rose on his left hand and the image of a money bag on his right hand. He also has the phrase “STEEL CITY” on his abdomen and tattoos in the area of his left eye.

Sears is known to frequent Peterborough, Brantford and Hamilton, ROPE stated Friday.

Anyone with information can contact the ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.