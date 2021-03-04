Cold Case March 4 2021 8:28pm 01:53 Man connected to old Vernon murder released on full parole less than a year after sentencing A former Vernon man who pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in his wife’s 1986 murder has been released on full parole. Jules Knox reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7678520/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7678520/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?