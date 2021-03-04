Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Cold Case
March 4 2021 8:28pm
01:53

Man connected to old Vernon murder released on full parole less than a year after sentencing

A former Vernon man who pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in his wife’s 1986 murder has been released on full parole. Jules Knox reports.

Advertisement

Video Home