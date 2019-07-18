Global News at 5 Okanagan July 18 2019 2:34am 02:08 RCMP seek information on 23-year-old cold case Was Edward Howe murdered or was his death accidental? Penticton RCMP continue to search for answers in a 23-year-old cold case investigation. This story originally aired Dec. 23, 1996 on CHBC News. Was Edward Howe murdered? RCMP seek clues in 1996 death <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5646700/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5646700/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?