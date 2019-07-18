Global News at 5 Okanagan
July 18 2019 2:34am
02:08

RCMP seek information on 23-year-old cold case

Was Edward Howe murdered or was his death accidental?

Penticton RCMP continue to search for answers in a 23-year-old cold case investigation.

This story originally aired Dec. 23, 1996 on CHBC News.

