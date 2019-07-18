Was Edward Howe murdered? RCMP seek clues in 1996 death

On December 21, 1996, Edward Howe was found dead below a tree outside the Sun Valley Motel in Penticton.

The 43-year-old died in the snow after suffering massive injuries to his chest and head, according to police.

But was his death a hit-and-run or was he beaten and left to die at the side of the road?

Penticton RCMP continue to search for witnesses or anyone with information about Howe’s untimely demise 23 years later.

“Howe’s death was deemed suspicious and the investigation remains open,” Cst. James Grandy said in a press release on Wednesday.

Back in 1996, RCMP told Global News (CHBC News) that Howe left a party in downtown Penticton and took a taxi home around 1:45 a.m.

When he couldn’t pay for the fare, the driver told police he dropped the Penticton man off at the intersection of South Main and McDougall Road.

RCMP found his body about two hours later.

Police continue to seek the public’s assistance in the cold case investigation.

If you have information, you’re asked to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

[Editor’s note: Penticton RCMP said Howe was 41 years old at the time of his death. Back in 1996, his sister Sherry Howe told CHBC News he was 43 at the time of his passing.]