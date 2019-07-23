B.C. wine pioneer dies

A big loss for the B.C. wine industry following the death of one of its pioneers on Tuesday.

Harry McWatters passed away in his sleep overnight. He founded Sumac Ridge Winery in Summerland and was honoured provincially, federally and by the Queen for his contributions to the B.C. and Canadian wine inudstries.

He recently celebrated the success of his family winery in downtown Penticton.

Back in 2008, we spent time with McWatters to look back at his efforts to put B.C. wine on the map.