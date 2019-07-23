Pioneer of B.C. wine industry, Harry McWatters, dies

The man widely regarded as one of the founding fathers of the B.C wine industry has died.

Harry McWatters reportedly passed away suddenly, but peacefully in his sleep at his Summerland home, according to Time Winery’s Facebook page.

McWatters had been involved the Okanagan wine industry for over 40 years. He started making wine when he was 16 years old.

In the 1970s, McWatters and a partner started the province’s first estate winery: Sumac Ridge in Summerland.

Sumac Ridge won numerous awards under his ownership and management, including what McWatters considered his proudest moment when Sumac was voted the Pacific Northwest’s winery of the year in 2003.

“It was the first time that happened for a Canadian winery,” he said in a 2008 interview.

McWatters also helped establish the B.C. Wine Institute and the VQA designation that he believed propelled local wines onto the world stage.

“The advent of the VQA, Vinters Quality Alliance standards in 1990, I believe was the single most pivotal point of change within the Canadian wine industry, but particularly the Okanagan Valley,” he said.

McWatters was 74.

As his passing was unexpected, plans for a memorial have yet to be announced.