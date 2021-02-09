Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 9 2021 5:39pm
02:57

Drunk driver Marco Muzzo granted full parole

The Toronto-area drunk driver who killed three children and their grandfather has been granted full parole. Caryn Lieberman reports.

