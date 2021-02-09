Menu

Canada

Marco Muzzo, drunk driver who killed 3 children, grandfather set to appear before parole board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2021 6:17 am
Click to play video 'Drunk Driver Marco Muzzo granted day parole' Drunk Driver Marco Muzzo granted day parole
WATCH ABOVE: Marco Muzzo, who was convicted of drunk driving in a crash that killed four in 2015, has been granted day parole. Caryn Lieberman reports – Apr 28, 2020

A Toronto-area drunk driver who killed three children and their grandfather is set to appear before the Parole Board of Canada via videoconference today.

Marco Muzzo was granted day parole last April, nearly five years after the crash that sparked national grief.

The board noted at the time that Muzzo appeared to have become more self-aware and was unlikely to reoffend.

But the panel denied him full parole, finding that elements of his plan for self-management were “relatively simplistic” and relied too much on his circumstances.

Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty in 2016 to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Read more: Drunk driver who killed 4 denied full parole as day parole continues with conditions

Nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and the children’s 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville, were killed in the September 2015 crash.

Trending Stories

The children’s grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured in the collision in Vaughan, Ont.

Their mother, Jennifer Neville-Lake, is expected to present a victim impact statement at today’s hearing.

“No matter the outcome, nothing changes for me,” she said in a Facebook post last week.

Click to play video 'Mother’s tribute to son killed by drunk driver' Mother’s tribute to son killed by drunk driver
© 2021 The Canadian Press
