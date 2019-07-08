Folk artist releases single to remember Neville-Lake children, grandfather killed by impaired driver

Harry Neville-Lake would have turned 9 years old on Monday, July 8th.

He loved to wear dresses and wanted to grow his hair long like his favourite fairy tale princess Rapunzel, his mother Jennifer Neville-Lake wrote on social media.

Harry died in a drunk driving collision in Vaughan, along with his big brother Daniel, younger sister Milly and the children’s grandfather Gary Neville on Sept. 27, 2015.

“He loved beauty… he was always picking up dandelions and he would bring them to you just because you were ‘boo-tiful’,” Neville-Lake told Global News last summer, about her middle child.

On what would have been Harry’s 9th birthday, Canadian folk artist Abe Drennan released a new single in honour of the Neville-Lakes, with 100% of the proceeds going to support the not-for-profit organization Many Hands Doing Good.

Drennan is a family friend of the Neville-Lakes, who was inspired by a video shared online of the children dancing and playing together.

He first recorded the tune in his kitchen in Inuvik, Northwest Territories in November 2015.

Jennifer Neville-Lake recalled hearing the song for the first time.

“Both Ed and I were moved by the intensely beautiful imagery of our children and my dad’s story in his lyrics,” she said.

“The haunting melody has helped provide a beacon of light in the darkness that surrounds us, an audible reminder that our loves lived and touched lives everywhere,” added Neville-Lake.

After sharing it with the family, the children’s aunt Josephine Neville reached out to a friend — Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter and producer Jason Manns — to produce the single.

Abe Drennan and Jason Manns spent a weekend in the iconic Iglu Church in Inuvik in the spring of 2016 recording “Spirits Soared.”

The song begins, “The day their spirits soared was the day that driver poured too many drinks. Four spirits rose to the ringing bells of heaven.”

“It never ceases to amaze me how many people, from so far away have been effected by the tragedy that occurred in Vaughan, back in September 2015,” said Constable Andy Pattenden, with York Regional Police and Board Member with Many Hands, Doing Good.

“Abe Drennan is one of those people who turned his emotions into a beautiful song to honour the Neville-Lake children and their grandfather. His generosity is also inspiring as all of the proceeds from the single are being donated to Many Hands, Doing Good, which will in turn help fund art and music therapy for children who are suffering from the effects of trauma,” he added.

All proceeds of the single “Spirits Soared” will help Many Hands, Doing Good accomplish its goals.

The organization was born from the community response to the tragedy. Its website notes it aims to “nurture and inspire children and students who have suffered the effects of trauma through art, dance and music.”

“I want to thank Abe Drennan for capturing the spirits of my family and making them soar through his music,” said Neville-Lake. “His donation of the proceeds … will help to make sure other children receive art and music therapy that they need.”

A fundraiser is planned for Many Hands, Doing Good on Tuesday, July 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Air Riderz Adventure Park in Aurora.

