Fugitive wanted on numerous charges: Hamilton police

Hamilton police say they are looking for a fugitive who is wanted on three arrest warrants.
Andrew Dominic Vitela, 36, is wanted on a number of charges in relation to incidents from November 2020 and January 2021.
Police say the charges include mischief under $5,000, failing to attend court and failing to comply with his probation.
He currently has no fixed address but is known to visit Hamilton and Brampton.
Police say Vitela is considered to be dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.
