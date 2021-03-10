Menu

Crime

Two people hospitalized after stabbing at downtown Hamilton shelter

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted March 10, 2021 1:19 pm
900 CHML

Two people are in hospital and one person is in custody after a stabbing incident at the Salvation Army Booth Centre overnight.

Hamilton Paramedic Superintendent David Thompson said they were called to the shelter on York Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, where they found a 44-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to a local trauma centre in critical condition.

Read more: Two suspects wanted for first-degree murder in fatal Hamilton shooting of B.C. man

About 15 minutes later, paramedics returned to the shelter to transport a 43-year-old man to hospital with injuries from blunt force trauma.

Trending Stories

He’s in stable condition.

Police say one person has been arrested, but no details have been released about possible charges or whether the incidents happened inside the shelter.

The investigation is ongoing and an update is expected later Wednesday.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario study finds people on homeless spectrum hit hard by COVID-19' Coronavirus: Ontario study finds people on homeless spectrum hit hard by COVID-19
Coronavirus: Ontario study finds people on homeless spectrum hit hard by COVID-19 – Jan 16, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton newsHamilton ParamedicsHamilton stabbingyork boulevardSalvation Army Booth Centre

