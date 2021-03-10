Two people hospitalized after stabbing at downtown Hamilton shelter

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in hospital and one person is in custody after a stabbing incident at the Salvation Army Booth Centre overnight.

Hamilton Paramedic Superintendent David Thompson said they were called to the shelter on York Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, where they found a 44-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to a local trauma centre in critical condition.

About 15 minutes later, paramedics returned to the shelter to transport a 43-year-old man to hospital with injuries from blunt force trauma.

He’s in stable condition.

Police say one person has been arrested, but no details have been released about possible charges or whether the incidents happened inside the shelter.

The investigation is ongoing and an update is expected later Wednesday.

