Bindi Irwin gives birth to 1st child with husband Chandler Powell

It’s a beautiful baby bundle for Bindi Irwin.

The 22-year-old conservationist and daughter of late Steve “Crocodile Hunter” Irwin announced on her Instagram account Friday that she had given birth to her first child with husband Chandler Powell.

The pair, who had previously announced that they were having a daughter, named the child Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. In coincidental timing, she happened to be born on the same day Irwin and Powell marked their first anniversary as a married couple.

“Celebrating the two loves of my life,” wrote Irwin in the photo caption. “Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light.”

“Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s,” she continued. “Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

Powell, 24, posted the same photo to his own account, and wrote: “Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life. You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home.”

Irwin and Powell met in November 2013 when he was in Australia for a professional wakeboarding competition and decided to stop by the Australia Zoo.

Irwin said in 2019 that she couldn’t be happier to have found a partner who shares so many of her father’s qualities.

“He loves wildlife and conservation and he has this strength. Which is necessary when you’re jumping on crocs.”

Irwin’s late father, Steve, was a nature nut and an internationally known figure. He was killed by a stingray barb through the chest in 2006 while shooting an underwater documentary film in Australia.