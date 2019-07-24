Bindi Irwin engaged to childhood sweetheart Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin and long-time boyfriend Chandler Powell are engaged.

The wildlife conservationist shared the news on social media Wednesday, saying Powell proposed on her 21st birthday.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love,” Irwin wrote on Twitter.

Powell tweeted: “She said YES! Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for your kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much life. I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Forever together sounds perfect.”

Bindi’s mother, Terri Irwin, congratulated the couple on Twitter.

“Best day ever! Chandler asked and beautiful @BindiIrwin said yes. I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!!”

Best day ever! Chandler asked and beautiful @BindiIrwin said yes. I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/sN5sFnxZhI — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) July 24, 2019

Bindi’s brother, Robert Irwin, took to Instagram to celebrate the news.

“I am beyond happy for you two. You are true soulmates and have always been so completely perfect for each other. Love you both and congratulations,” he wrote.

Irwin and Powell met in November 2013 when he was in Australia for a professional wakeboarding competition and decided to stop by the Australia Zoo, according to People.

Irwin told the outlet she couldn’t be happier to have found a partner who shares so many of her father Steve Irwin’s qualities. “He loves wildlife and conservation and he has this strength. Which is necessary when you’re jumping on crocs.”

Bindi’s late father, Steve, also known as The Crocodile Hunter, was a nature nut and an internationally-known fixture on the channel. He was killed by a stingray barb through the chest in 2006 while shooting an underwater documentary film in his native Australia. The cameraman with Irwin at the time claimed the popular TV personality was stung “hundreds of times.”

Since Steve’s accident, the Irwin kids have grown up and continued their parents’ legacy of embracing nature in all its forms.

Bindi has followed in her father’s footsteps by helping to contribute to wildlife preservation and conservation. She donates 10 per cent of all her earnings to Wildlife Warriors, a charity founded by her family in 2002.

She hosted the Discovery Kids series, Bindi, the Jungle Girl and co-created a series of books called Bindi Wildlife Adventures.

In October 2014, she was awarded Young Conservationist of the Year by the Australian Geographic Society. Bindi also won Season 21 of reality TV show Dancing With the Stars, along with her partner, Derek Hough.