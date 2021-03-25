Saskatoon police to conduct independent investigation into sudden death during RCMP arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police and the Saskatchewan Health Authority are investigating after a 30-year-old woman died suddenly in the custody of North Battleford RCMP following her arrest on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP say the woman was arrested without incident for an ongoing investigation, but officers realized she was in need of medical care when she reached the North Battleford RCMP detachment.

The woman was taken to Battlefords Union Hospital on Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. At 10 p.m., RCMP say the officer accompanying her noticed she was in medical distress and started lifesaving efforts and calling for hospital staff assistance.

She was pronounced dead a half-hour later.

The Saskatoon Police Service is conducting an external investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s sudden death, as per the RCMP’s independent external investigation policy.

North Battleford RCMP have also requested the Ministry of Justice appoint an independent observer.

Officials will not be releasing any further information as the external investigation continues.

The woman’s family has been notified of her death, but RCMP say they will not be releasing her name at this time.