Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Woman dies while in the custody of Saskatchewan RCMP

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 7, 2020 8:26 am
Saskatchewan RCMP has asked the Estevan Police Service to conduct an external investigation into the circumstances surrounding a woman’s in-custody death.
Saskatchewan RCMP has asked the Estevan Police Service to conduct an external investigation into the circumstances surrounding a woman’s in-custody death. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan RCMP have asked for an external investigation after a woman died while in police custody.

The 44-year-old woman was arrested on Dec. 5 at a home on the Cote First Nation as part of an ongoing investigation, the RCMP said in a press release.

Read more: Man dies while in-custody at Ahtahkakoop RCMP detachment in Saskatchewan

The following morning, an ambulance was called to the Kamsack RCMP detachment as police said she required medical treatment.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she died a short time later. Police have not released her name.

RCMP said they have asked the Estevan Police Service to conduct an external investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service is also investigating and RCMP have asked the province’s Ministry of Justice to appoint an independent observer.

RCMP said they are not commenting on the investigation now that it is under an external investigation.

Click to play video 'Mother speaks out after death of son in custody at Edmonton Remand Centre' Mother speaks out after death of son in custody at Edmonton Remand Centre
Mother speaks out after death of son in custody at Edmonton Remand Centre – Jul 13, 2020
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPSaskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan RCMPIn-custody DeathCote First NationKamsack RCMPRCMP in-custody death
Flyers
More weekly flyers