Woman dies while in the custody of Saskatchewan RCMP

The Saskatchewan RCMP have asked for an external investigation after a woman died while in police custody.

The 44-year-old woman was arrested on Dec. 5 at a home on the Cote First Nation as part of an ongoing investigation, the RCMP said in a press release.

The following morning, an ambulance was called to the Kamsack RCMP detachment as police said she required medical treatment.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she died a short time later. Police have not released her name.

RCMP said they have asked the Estevan Police Service to conduct an external investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service is also investigating and RCMP have asked the province’s Ministry of Justice to appoint an independent observer.

RCMP said they are not commenting on the investigation now that it is under an external investigation.

