ASIRT investigates death of man in custody at Calgary’s Spyhill Services Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate after a man died in custody at Calgary’s Spyhill Services Centre.

On Friday, Calgary police were called to the Marlborough CTrain Station after reports of a man with an airsoft gun. Police said the man was cooperative with officers and was taken into custody without incident. The arrest was captured on body-worn camera, the Calgary Police Service said in a media release Saturday night.

The man was charged with breach-related offences and taken to the Spyhill Services Centre — a new arrest processing building in the city’s northwest that opened in May. Police said the man was cleared by a medic and placed in a holding cell.

Read more: New Calgary Police Service arrest processing facility to open Wednesday

Story continues below advertisement

At 8 p.m. Friday, during a routine check of the cells, police said the man was eating his meal. But he was found unresponsive in his cell during the next check. Despite “significant lifesaving efforts,” Calgary police said the man was pronounced dead at about 8:40 p.m.

The man’s identity has not been released.

ASIRT will now take over the investigation. Calgary police said that out of an abundance of caution, it will also review the incident.

“The (Calgary Police) Service has extensive systems and protocols already in place to ensure the care of arrestees, including medical clearance checks for every arrestee prior to being admitted into a cell, searches of individuals before being taken into custody, CCTV systems to monitor people in custody and regular cell checks,” the CPS said in a media release. “We have recently undergone significant work to ensure that our standards are in line with current best practices for in-custody care.”

ASIRT is called in to investigate incidents that result in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.