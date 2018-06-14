Calgary police break ground on new $25M Spyhill Services Centre

Calgary police will be breaking ground on the new Spyhill Services Centre located in the northwest on Thursday morning.

The new two-storey building will eventually replace the current Arrest Processing Section in downtown Calgary which officials said is nearly 60 years old and “has reached the end of its lifecycle.”

“After extensive research and exploration of alternatives, building a new facility was determined to be the most cost-effective, practical solution,” chief Const. Roger Chaffin said.

Related Calgary Young Offender Centre sending inmates to Edmonton amid cutbacks

READ MORE: Calgary police will soon have new arrest-processing unit

The $25-million building was chosen because of its proximity to similar facilities including the Calgary Remand Centre, the Calgary Correctional Centre and the Calgary Young Offender Centre.

“This facility will help to ensure that detainees can be held safely and securely,” Kathleen Ganley, minister of justice and solicitor general, said.

“This will support important work by the Calgary Police Service to maintain public safety and respect individual rights.”

Construction is scheduled to start on Monday. The facility will be fully operational in January 2020. The official groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at 12500 85 Street N.W.