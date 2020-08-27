Man dies while in-custody at Ahtahkakoop RCMP detachment in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP says it has called for an external investigation after the in-custody death of a man.

Police said the 24-year-old man was taken into custody on Aug. 26 at around 4:30 a.m. as part of an ongoing investigation.

He was found unresponsive three and a half hours later while being held at the Ahtahkakoop detachment, RCMP said.

An officer started lifesaving measures using an AED, according to an RCMP statement, and paramedics were called to the detachment.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at around 9:15 a.m. Police have not released his name.

Saskatchewan RCMP said it has requested the Moose Jaw Police Service conduct an investigation into the death of the man, including the circumstances surrounding the in-custody death.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service is also involved in the investigation and RCMP said they have requested the Ministry of Justice appoint an independent observer.

RCMP said no other information will be released at this time due to the external investigation.

