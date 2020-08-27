Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Man dies while in-custody at Ahtahkakoop RCMP detachment in Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 12:12 pm
Eighteen-year-old man found dead Saturday on farm north of Balcarres, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP said it has requested the Moose Jaw Police Service conduct an investigation into the in-custody death of a 24-year-old man. File / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP says it has called for an external investigation after the in-custody death of a man.

Police said the 24-year-old man was taken into custody on Aug. 26 at around 4:30 a.m. as part of an ongoing investigation.

Read more: Video shows RCMP officer entering northern Saskatchewan home with axe

He was found unresponsive three and a half hours later while being held at the Ahtahkakoop detachment, RCMP said.

An officer started lifesaving measures using an AED, according to an RCMP statement, and paramedics were called to the detachment.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at around 9:15 a.m. Police have not released his name.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan unveils police reform bill that allows public oversight into deaths in custody

Saskatchewan RCMP said it has requested the Moose Jaw Police Service conduct an investigation into the death of the man, including the circumstances surrounding the in-custody death.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service is also involved in the investigation and RCMP said they have requested the Ministry of Justice appoint an independent observer.

RCMP said no other information will be released at this time due to the external investigation.

Saskatchewan unveils police reform bill that allows public oversight into deaths in custody
Saskatchewan unveils police reform bill that allows public oversight into deaths in custody
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPSaskatchewan RCMPIn-custody DeathMoose Jaw Police ServiceAhtahkakoop RCMPRCMP in-custody death
Flyers
More weekly flyers