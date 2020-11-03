IIU investigating after man dies in RCMP holding cell

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a 27-year-old man died in RCMP custody on Oct. 30.

According to Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP, they received a call around 11:25 a.m. about a man who had a machete and was threatening workers on Lake Road SE on the Ebb & Flow First Nation.

Officers say when they arrived, the man was “in a highly agitated state,” and resisted arrest, but was eventually put in a police vehicle and brought to the detachment.

After being placed in a cell, police say the man collapsed on the floor.

Officers provided first aid until EMS arrived and the man was brought to the hospital, however, he was later pronounced dead.

As with any death in police custody, Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Anyone with information or possibly video footage that could help with the investigation is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the IIU says no other details will be released at this time.

