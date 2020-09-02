Suspect’s internal injuries after chase with Winnipeg police triggers IIU investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an incident that took place just after midnight Tuesday and left a 23-year-old man with a lacerated ear and a possible collapsed lung.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said it’s looking into the circumstances surrounding the man’s arrest after a police pursuit.

According to the IIU, the incident involved a stolen vehicle from the rural area — allegedly involved in a break-and-enter where firearms were stolen — that entered into city limits.Winnipeg police pursued the vehicle at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Dugald Road, until the suspect drove it into a ditch near Lagimodiere and Grassie Boulevard.

After a short foot chase, one suspect was arrested, and the other was found a short time later.

The second suspect was taken to hospital for a laceration on his ear, where he was admitted for a possible collapsed lung. Because of the internal injury, the IIU is mandated to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

