Crime

Suspect’s internal injuries after chase with Winnipeg police triggers IIU investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 4:02 pm
IIU Director Zane Tessler.
IIU Director Zane Tessler. Global News / File
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an incident that took place just after midnight Tuesday and left a 23-year-old man with a lacerated ear and a possible collapsed lung.
The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said it’s looking into the circumstances surrounding the man’s arrest after a police pursuit.
According to the IIU, the incident involved a stolen vehicle from the rural area — allegedly involved in a break-and-enter where firearms were stolen — that entered into city limits.Winnipeg police pursued the vehicle at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Dugald Road, until the suspect drove it into a ditch near Lagimodiere and Grassie Boulevard.
After a short foot chase, one suspect was arrested, and the other was found a short time later.
The second suspect was taken to hospital for a laceration on his ear, where he was admitted for a possible collapsed lung. Because of the internal injury, the IIU is mandated to investigate.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call IIU at 1-844-667-6060.
