Crime

Manitoba RCMP officer accused of sexually assaulting a minor, IIU investigating

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2020 5:09 pm
The IIU is investigating allegations of a sexual assault on a minor by an off-duty RCMP officer.
The IIU is investigating allegations of a sexual assault on a minor by an off-duty RCMP officer. File / Global News

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating allegations of a sexual assault on a minor by an off-duty RCMP officer.

The Independent Investigation Unit said in a news release Monday the alleged incident happened on July 1 in northern Manitoba.

It was reported to an RCMP detachment on July 23.

IIU looking for witnesses to Winnipeg police shooting

The release says the unit was not providing more details on what happened due to the sensitive nature of the allegations.

It says the unit’s civilian director determined an independent investigation is in the public interest.

The unit investigates all serious incidents involving on- and off-duty police officers in the province.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
