Crime

IIU looking for witnesses to Winnipeg police shooting

By The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2020 2:00 pm
Updated May 28, 2020 2:01 pm
Multiple police officers gather at Lagimodiere Boulevard after a police-involved shooting April 8.
Multiple police officers gather at Lagimodiere Boulevard after a police-involved shooting April 8. Michael Draven/Global News

Investigators are looking for the occupants of a silver Ford Escape who police believe witnessed a shooting involving a Winnipeg police officer.

A 16-year old girl was shot by police on April 8 during a pursuit that began after a liquor store robbery.

READ MORE: Dozens attend vigil at spot where Winnipeg girl shot by police during chase

Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit says the vehicle was in the area at the time and the occupants witnessed the shooting.

They are asking any witnesses or anyone who can identify the vehicle’s occupants to contact investigators at 1-844-667-6060.

Teen girl, adult man killed in two officer-involved shootings: Winnipeg police
Teen girl, adult man killed in two officer-involved shootings: Winnipeg police
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeIIUWinnipeg police shootingManitoba Independent Investigation Unit
