Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
February 19 2021 8:34am
01:24

North Battleford health-care worker first in Saskatchewan to die from COVID-19

A long-term care home worker in North Battleford, Sask., has died from what his family believes was from complications from COVID-19.

Advertisement

Video Home