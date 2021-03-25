Alberta has spent more than $15M on COVID-19 awareness campaigns

Send this page to someone via email

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the Alberta government has spent $15.4 million on COVID-19-related public messaging.

According to the government, that money has gone to a six-phase campaign designed to inform residents on the latest information around public health measures as well as sub-campaigns to promote things like mental health resources, supports for seniors, regional ads aimed at specific communities, promotion of COVID-testing resources, promotion of the provincial contact-tracing app, promotion of isolation supports, supporting local businesses and the vaccine campaign.

Probably most recognizable advertising campaign is the “COVID Loves” campaign where a human-virus hybrid is seen spreading the novel coronavirus at social events like weddings, sleepovers, parties and play dates.

1:00 Alberta launches new COVID-19 ad campaign aimed at house parties, family gatherings Alberta launches new COVID-19 ad campaign aimed at house parties, family gatherings – Dec 11, 2020

The videos were geared toward families and house parties when the campaign was first launched in December, but quickly expanded to other scenarios.

“We were looking at different options for a campaign that would try to reach people across the spectrum, but particularly of course wanting something that would resonate with younger people,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said after the campaign launched.