Health

Alberta has spent more than $15M on COVID-19 awareness campaigns

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 25, 2021 6:54 pm
A new ad campaign launched by the Alberta government Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 states "nobody loves a holiday gathering more than COVID." . Courtesy, Alberta government

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the Alberta government has spent $15.4 million on COVID-19-related public messaging.

According to the government, that money has gone to a six-phase campaign designed to inform residents on the latest information around public health measures as well as sub-campaigns to promote things like mental health resources, supports for seniors, regional ads aimed at specific communities, promotion of COVID-testing resources, promotion of the provincial contact-tracing app, promotion of isolation supports, supporting local businesses and the vaccine campaign.

Read more: ‘Nobody loves a house party more than COVID’: Alberta launches new ad campaign

Probably most recognizable advertising campaign is the “COVID Loves” campaign where a human-virus hybrid is seen spreading the novel coronavirus at social events like weddings, sleepovers, parties and play dates.

Click to play video: 'Alberta launches new COVID-19 ad campaign aimed at house parties, family gatherings' Alberta launches new COVID-19 ad campaign aimed at house parties, family gatherings
Alberta launches new COVID-19 ad campaign aimed at house parties, family gatherings – Dec 11, 2020

The videos were geared toward families and house parties when the campaign was first launched in December, but quickly expanded to other scenarios.

“We were looking at different options for a campaign that would try to reach people across the spectrum, but particularly of course wanting something that would resonate with younger people,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said after the campaign launched.

“It’s funny because it highlights exactly what we want people to not do.”

Read more: Artist, marketing company behind Alberta’s ‘Mr. Covid’ ads say their success means more on the way

The government said its COVID-19 advertising campaign has utilized online display, social media, television, radio, billboards and other print collateral and has exceeded both the scope and reach of any previous Alberta government advertising campaigns.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDAlberta CoronavirusAlberta GovernmentAlberta COVID-19government of albertaAlberta coronavirus advertising costAlberta COVID-19 advertising costAlberta government coronavirus advertisingAlberta government COVID-19 advertising

