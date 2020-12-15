Menu

Features

Alberta’s COVID-19 awareness campaigns heading to TikTok, says man behind ads

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2020 2:16 pm
Alberta launches new COVID-19 ad campaign aimed at house parties, family gatherings
There's nothing that COVID-19 loves more than house parties and family gatherings. That's the message behind a new ad campaign launched by the Alberta government ahead of the holidays.

An ad man behind Alberta’s much talked-about COVID-19 awareness campaign says he’s happy about the attention it has received

Kurt Beaudoin of ZGM Modern Marketing Partners in Edmonton says more than 400,000 people have watched the company’s two “COVID loves” ads, which were put out last week.

Read more: ‘Nobody loves a house party more than COVID’: Alberta launches new ad campaign

The ads follow a man with a giant head that looks like the novel coronavirus as he enjoys parties, family gatherings and a Christmas dinner.

Alberta uses humour to stress the dangers of COVID-19 in new ad campaign
Alberta uses humour to stress the dangers of COVID-19 in new ad campaign

Beaudoin says that much like COVID-19, the character he calls Mr. Covid or Creepy Uncle Covid is a real shape-shifter and can blend seamlessly into any place where people are gathering.

Beoudoin says Premier Jason Kenney’s government approached his agency to create a relatable campaign for people between 18 and 40 years old.

He says a couple more ads are coming ahead of Christmas and New Year’s, and Mr. Covid will be appearing on the video-sharing social media platform TikTok.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
