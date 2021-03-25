Menu

News

Hamilton police say deaths of woman and 3-year-old son deemed not suspicious

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted March 25, 2021 6:03 pm
A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in a file photo. View image in full screen
A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in a file photo. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say a “sudden death” investigation that began on Wednesday at a residence on King Street West has been deemed not suspicious.

Officers were called to the Good Shepherd apartment complex at 15 Ray Street North shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday for a compassionate check after a tenant in the residence had not been seen for a few weeks.

Read more: Hamilton police investigating ‘sudden deaths’ of two people near King and Locke streets

Once they were inside, police discovered bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her three-year-old son.

After an autopsy in Toronto on Thursday, investigators determined that no foul play was involved in their deaths.

The cause of deaths will not be released, pending the toxicology results.

