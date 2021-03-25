Hamilton police say deaths of woman and 3-year-old son deemed not suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police say a “sudden death” investigation that began on Wednesday at a residence on King Street West has been deemed not suspicious.

Officers were called to the Good Shepherd apartment complex at 15 Ray Street North shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday for a compassionate check after a tenant in the residence had not been seen for a few weeks.

Once they were inside, police discovered bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her three-year-old son.

After an autopsy in Toronto on Thursday, investigators determined that no foul play was involved in their deaths.

The cause of deaths will not be released, pending the toxicology results.

Story continues below advertisement

1:50 Two people charged after newborn found buried in basement: Hamilton police Two people charged after newborn found buried in basement: Hamilton police – Feb 26, 2021