Hamilton police investigating ‘sudden deaths’ of two people near King and Locke streets

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating after two people were found dead near Victoria Park on Wednesday afternoon.

In a video posted to Twitter, media relations Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said they responded to a “compassionate call” in the area of King Street West and Locke Street shortly after 4 p.m.

“Upon arrival, two individuals were found deceased,” said Ernst. “At this time, Hamilton police are investigating the incident as a sudden death and will update with any information when it becomes available.”

No information was immediately released about where the bodies were located or whether the deaths appear suspicious.

Police have not released the ages of the deceased or any other details about their identities.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Police is conducting a sudden death investigation in the area of King Street and Locke Street in #HamOnt.

Upon arrival two individuals were found deceased.

An update will be provided when information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/6DkOweUrsN — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 24, 2021