Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Hamilton police investigating ‘sudden deaths’ of two people near King and Locke streets

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Hamilton police say they're investigating two "sudden deaths" near the intersection of King and Locke Streets after finding two people dead in that area on Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they're investigating two "sudden deaths" near the intersection of King and Locke Streets after finding two people dead in that area on Wednesday afternoon. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are investigating after two people were found dead near Victoria Park on Wednesday afternoon.

In a video posted to Twitter, media relations Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said they responded to a “compassionate call” in the area of King Street West and Locke Street shortly after 4 p.m.

“Upon arrival, two individuals were found deceased,” said Ernst. “At this time, Hamilton police are investigating the incident as a sudden death and will update with any information when it becomes available.”

Read more: Deaths of 2 men in Hamilton home not suspicious: police

No information was immediately released about where the bodies were located or whether the deaths appear suspicious.

Trending Stories

Police have not released the ages of the deceased or any other details about their identities.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton newsVictoria ParkKing Streetlocke streetHamilton sudden deathconstable krista-lee ernst

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers