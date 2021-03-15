Menu

Crime

Deaths of 2 men in Hamilton home not suspicious: police

By Shiona Thompson 900 CHML
Posted March 15, 2021 7:25 am
The bodies of two men were found inside a home in Hamilton on March 11, 2021.
The bodies of two men were found inside a home in Hamilton on March 11, 2021. Global News

Hamilton police say the deaths of two men in an east-end home are not considered suspicious.

However, investigators have not said what has led to that determination.

A spokesperson for Hamilton paramedics said an ambulance was called out to a home on Woodbridge Road in the area of King Street and Rosedale Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. last Thursday where two men were discovered without vital signs.

It is believed that both men are in their 60s.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, but the cause of death has not been released.

