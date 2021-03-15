Deaths of 2 men in Hamilton home not suspicious: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say the deaths of two men in an east-end home are not considered suspicious.

However, investigators have not said what has led to that determination.

A spokesperson for Hamilton paramedics said an ambulance was called out to a home on Woodbridge Road in the area of King Street and Rosedale Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. last Thursday where two men were discovered without vital signs.

It is believed that both men are in their 60s.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, but the cause of death has not been released.

