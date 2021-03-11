Menu

Crime

4 arrested in connection with attack on person with autism in Hamilton: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 11, 2021 2:44 pm
Click to play video 'Hamilton police seek 3 suspects for attack on person with autism' Hamilton police seek 3 suspects for attack on person with autism
Warning: This video contains violent content. Discretion advised. Hamilton police are seeking three male suspects in connection to a person with autism who was attacked almost two weeks ago at a shopping plaza on the Mountain. Investigators say the male victim was attacked just before noon on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Upper Gage Avenue and Lincoln Alexander Parkway. Police say they consider it a random attack. – Feb 16, 2021

Hamilton police says four males have been arrested in connection with an assault on a person with autism in early February.

The alleged assailants attacked a 27-year-old man at a shopping plaza on the Mountain near Upper Gage Avenue and Lincoln Alexander Parkway on Feb. 4 in broad daylight, according to investigators.

The attack was random and involved three males and one person waiting in a car.

Read more: Police seek 3 suspects for attack on person with autism in Hamilton

The incident, captured on surveillance video, showed the three suspects chasing the victim and knocking him to the ground. One of the three also sprayed an unknown “irritant” similar to bear spray at the alleged target.

The three attackers then fled the scene in a dark-coloured sedan believed to be a 2010 four-door black Ford Fusion with winter tires on the front and regular tires on the rear, says police.

The victim received treatment for minor injuries from the fall and from the irritant that was sprayed.

Read more: Man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing near downtown Hamilton shelter

All four of the males arrested are facing an assault charge, with an 18-year-old from Hamilton facing multiple charges and a 22-year-old also facing charges for not complying with his probation.

Two of the accused are male youths who can not be identified due to the youth criminal justice act.

The vehicle the attackers escaped in, has been recovered.

Hamilton

