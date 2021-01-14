Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 14 2021 8:19pm
02:00

Two teens charged in relation to disturbing attack video

Two teen girls from Mission have now been arrested and are facing assault charges in relation to a video showing a brutal attack on a transgender student. Catherine Urquhart reports

Advertisement

Video Home