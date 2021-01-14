Two arrested after shocking video shows Mission, B.C., 13-year-old assaulted on school grounds

Send this page to someone via email

Mission RCMP say they have arrested two teenage girls in relation to a shocking video circulating on social media.

The video depicts two teens kicking and punching a 13-year-old girl at Ecole Heritage Park Middle School on Monday.

#UPDATE from @MissionRCMP – Two female youths arrested this morning/since released pending investigation. – One is facing assault charges and the other is facing assault/uttering threats. – Not allowed to return to the school or contact victim. https://t.co/SJa7X2z48e — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) January 14, 2021

Police say the two girls have been released pending further investigation, but they are not permitted back on school grounds, nor are they allowed to contact the victim.

In the video, someone can be heard saying “five bucks to stomp on her head right now,” while other youth can be heard laughing, jeering and encouraging the attackers.

No one present steps in to intervene.

The victim’s mother, who Global News is not identifying to protect her daughter, said Wednesday she believes the attack was motivated by the fact her child identifies as transgender and lesbian.

She added that her daughter has been bullied for months, despite attempts by the school to help.

“She would message us at lunch time and say, ‘Can I please come home, it’s stressing me out too much here, my anxiety is too high.'”

Supporters of the victim have organized a vehicle parade on Sunday to show her that she has the backing of the community.



Follow @@simonplittle — With files from Catherine Urquhart and Emily Lazatin