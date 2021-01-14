Menu

Crime

Two arrested after shocking video shows Mission, B.C., 13-year-old assaulted on school grounds

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 5:10 pm
Click to play video 'Mission school bullying video under investigation' Mission school bullying video under investigation
WATCH: Mission school bullying video under investigation

Mission RCMP say they have arrested two teenage girls in relation to a shocking video circulating on social media.

The video depicts two teens kicking and punching a 13-year-old girl at Ecole Heritage Park Middle School on Monday.

Police say the two girls have been released pending further investigation, but they are not permitted back on school grounds, nor are they allowed to contact the victim.

Read more: Police investigating video showing teen assaulted on Mission school grounds

In the video, someone can be heard saying “five bucks to stomp on her head right now,” while other youth can be heard laughing, jeering and encouraging the attackers.

No one present steps in to intervene.

Click to play video 'Disturbing video shows bullying at Mission school' Disturbing video shows bullying at Mission school
Disturbing video shows bullying at Mission school

The victim’s mother, who Global News is not identifying to protect her daughter, said Wednesday she believes the attack was motivated by the fact her child identifies as transgender and lesbian.

She added that her daughter has been bullied for months, despite attempts by the school to help.

“She would message us at lunch time and say, ‘Can I please come home, it’s stressing me out too much here, my anxiety is too high.'”

Supporters of the victim have organized a vehicle parade on Sunday to show her that she has the backing of the community.

— With files from Catherine Urquhart and Emily Lazatin
Heritage Park, teen assault, Two arrested, Mission Bullying, Mission school assault, bullying arrest, heritage park arrests, lgbtq2 assault, mission assault video arrest, mission attack, mission bullying arrests
